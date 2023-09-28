What Recent Market Trends Mean for KT Corporation ADR’s (KT) Stock

In the past week, KT stock has gone up by 0.32%, with a monthly decline of -1.73% and a quarterly surge of 8.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.93% for KT Corporation ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.96% for KT stock, with a simple moving average of 1.58% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in KT Corporation ADR (NYSE: KT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for KT Corporation ADR (NYSE: KT) is 6.72x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KT is 0.75. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for KT Corporation ADR (KT) is $16.08, which is $3.62 above the current market price. The public float for KT is 486.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.90% of that float. On September 28, 2023, KT’s average trading volume was 784.42K shares.

KT) stock’s latest price update

KT Corporation ADR (NYSE: KT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.29 in relation to its previous close of 12.22. However, the company has experienced a 0.32% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-28 that KT’s positives are that a new CEO is expected to be formally appointed soon and the company did a good job managing costs in Q2. The key negatives relating to KT are that the company’s future earnings and dividends could potentially miss expectations. I have a Neutral view of KT Corporation stock as an investment candidate, considering both positives and negatives relating to the stock.

KT Trading at 2.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.90%, as shares sank -2.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KT rose by +0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.24. In addition, KT Corporation ADR saw -7.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.52 for the present operating margin

+30.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for KT Corporation ADR stands at +4.92. The total capital return value is set at 6.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.24. Equity return is now at value 7.67, with 3.09 for asset returns.

Based on KT Corporation ADR (KT), the company’s capital structure generated 67.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.22. Total debt to assets is 27.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of KT Corporation ADR (KT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.