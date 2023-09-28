Weibo Corp ADR (WB) Stock Sees a0.99 Increase

In the past week, WB stock has gone up by 2.60%, with a monthly decline of -9.20% and a quarterly plunge of -7.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.92% for Weibo Corp ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.65% for WB’s stock, with a simple moving average of -23.47% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Weibo Corp ADR (NASDAQ: WB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Weibo Corp ADR (NASDAQ: WB) is 9.51x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WB is 0.59. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WB is 144.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.95% of that float. On September 28, 2023, WB’s average trading volume was 1.05M shares.

WB) stock’s latest price update

Weibo Corp ADR (NASDAQ: WB) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.99 compared to its previous closing price of 12.12. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-05 that As you become more sophisticated in your investing journey, you’ll want to pay closer attention to unusual options activity stocks. To briefly explain, options represent a contract that gives the holder the right – but not the obligation – to buy or sell the underlying security (or asset) at the specified strike price on or before the listed expiration date.

WB Trading at -7.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares sank -8.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WB rose by +2.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.39. In addition, Weibo Corp ADR saw -31.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.72 for the present operating margin

+78.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Weibo Corp ADR stands at +4.66. The total capital return value is set at 8.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.56. Equity return is now at value 9.34, with 4.36 for asset returns.

Based on Weibo Corp ADR (WB), the company’s capital structure generated 74.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.75. Total debt to assets is 34.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.59.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.73.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Weibo Corp ADR (WB) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.