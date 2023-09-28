Wabash National Corp. (WNC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Wabash National Corp. (NYSE: WNC) has decreased by -4.83 when compared to last closing price of 22.15. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.49% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-20 that Wabash (WNC) could produce exceptional returns because of its solid growth attributes.

Is It Worth Investing in Wabash National Corp. (NYSE: WNC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Wabash National Corp. (NYSE: WNC) is above average at 5.08x. The 36-month beta value for WNC is also noteworthy at 1.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WNC is $27.67, which is $10.25 above than the current price. The public float for WNC is 45.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.67% of that float. The average trading volume of WNC on September 28, 2023 was 485.98K shares.

WNC’s Market Performance

WNC stock saw a decrease of -4.49% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.93% and a quarterly a decrease of -16.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.80% for Wabash National Corp. (WNC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.60% for WNC’s stock, with a -13.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WNC Trading at -7.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares sank -6.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WNC fell by -4.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.02. In addition, Wabash National Corp. saw -6.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WNC starting from Magee Larry J, who sale 13,000 shares at the price of $26.15 back on May 01. After this action, Magee Larry J now owns 111,874 shares of Wabash National Corp., valued at $339,963 using the latest closing price.

Smith Dustin T, the SVP, Chief Strategy Officer of Wabash National Corp., sale 41,327 shares at $27.26 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Smith Dustin T is holding 59,398 shares at $1,126,574 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.49 for the present operating margin

+12.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wabash National Corp. stands at +4.49. The total capital return value is set at 20.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.28. Equity return is now at value 49.60, with 15.19 for asset returns.

Based on Wabash National Corp. (WNC), the company’s capital structure generated 105.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.30. Total debt to assets is 33.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.25 and the total asset turnover is 2.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.

Conclusion

In summary, Wabash National Corp. (WNC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.