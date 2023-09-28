W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

W.R. Berkley Corp. (NYSE: WRB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.13x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.60. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) by analysts is $73.00, which is $8.57 above the current market price. The public float for WRB is 201.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.31% of that float. On September 28, 2023, the average trading volume of WRB was 1.10M shares.

WRB stock's latest price update

The stock price of W.R. Berkley Corp. (NYSE: WRB) has plunged by -0.12 when compared to previous closing price of 64.43, but the company has seen a -1.22% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-14 that Better pricing, expansion of international business, reserving discipline, a solid balance sheet and prudent capital management policy should help W.R. Berkley (WRB) maintain the streak of paying special dividends.

WRB’s Market Performance

W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) has experienced a -1.22% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.82% rise in the past month, and a 11.58% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.24% for WRB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.20% for WRB stock, with a simple moving average of 2.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WRB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WRB stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for WRB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WRB in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $76 based on the research report published on March 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WRB Trading at 3.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WRB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.15%, as shares surge +4.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WRB fell by -1.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.51. In addition, W.R. Berkley Corp. saw -10.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WRB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for W.R. Berkley Corp. stands at +12.37. The total capital return value is set at 17.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.24. Equity return is now at value 18.83, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Based on W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB), the company’s capital structure generated 45.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.07. Total debt to assets is 10.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.

Conclusion

To sum up, W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.