Veritone Inc (VERI) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Veritone Inc (VERI) has gone up by 0.80% for the week, with a -17.97% drop in the past month and a -38.78% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.56% for VERI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.33% for VERI’s stock, with a -49.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 3.23.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for VERI is 31.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.08% of that float. On September 28, 2023, the average trading volume of VERI was 418.96K shares.

VERI) stock’s latest price update

Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.81 compared to its previous closing price of 2.35. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-19 that It’s been hard to go wrong with artificial intelligence stocks this year. A surprise 2023 stock market rally and Nvidia’s (NASDAQ: NVDA ) jaw-dropping earnings results created a boom for many stocks.

Analysts’ Opinion of VERI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VERI stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for VERI by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for VERI in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $2 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VERI Trading at -21.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.64%, as shares sank -20.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERI rose by +0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.71. In addition, Veritone Inc saw -52.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VERI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-38.39 for the present operating margin

+66.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veritone Inc stands at -17.07. The total capital return value is set at -23.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.33. Equity return is now at value -84.40, with -11.42 for asset returns.

Based on Veritone Inc (VERI), the company’s capital structure generated 177.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.91. Total debt to assets is 33.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 174.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

To sum up, Veritone Inc (VERI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.