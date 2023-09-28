Verb Technology Company Inc (VERB) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.08.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Verb Technology Company Inc (VERB) is $10.00, which is $24.21 above the current market price. The public float for VERB is 3.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.84% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VERB on September 28, 2023 was 3.35M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

VERB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ: VERB) has decreased by -2.15 when compared to last closing price of 0.81. Despite this, the company has experienced a -20.70% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-06 that Verb Technology (NASDAQ: VERB ) stock is retreating on Wednesday after the software-as-a-service (SaaS) company went through a massive rally on Tuesday! During normal trading hours on Tuesday, shares of VERB stock underwent an incredible 347% rally.

VERB’s Market Performance

Verb Technology Company Inc (VERB) has seen a -20.70% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 3.39% gain in the past month and a -26.57% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 28.81% for VERB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -35.24% for VERB’s stock, with a -76.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VERB Trading at -29.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 28.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.80%, as shares surge +1.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERB fell by -20.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2250. In addition, Verb Technology Company Inc saw -87.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VERB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-284.33 for the present operating margin

+38.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verb Technology Company Inc stands at -396.79. The total capital return value is set at -144.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -306.13. Equity return is now at value -307.33, with -126.22 for asset returns.

Based on Verb Technology Company Inc (VERB), the company’s capital structure generated 207.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.47. Total debt to assets is 43.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Verb Technology Company Inc (VERB) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.