Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for PCVX is also noteworthy at 0.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PCVX is $66.14, which is $14.73 above than the current price. The public float for PCVX is 87.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.08% of that float. The average trading volume of PCVX on September 28, 2023 was 524.70K shares.

Vaxcyte Inc (NASDAQ: PCVX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.31 in relation to its previous close of 51.57. However, the company has experienced a 2.11% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-19 that SAN CARLOS, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vaxcyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCVX), a clinical-stage vaccine innovation company engineering high-fidelity vaccines to protect humankind from the consequences of bacterial diseases, today announced that Company management will participate in a fireside chat at the 2023 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 11:40 a.m. ET / 8:40 a.m. PT.

PCVX’s Market Performance

Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX) has seen a 2.11% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.12% gain in the past month and a -0.06% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.56% for PCVX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.09% for PCVX’s stock, with a 11.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PCVX Trading at 3.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.83%, as shares sank -0.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCVX rose by +2.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.43. In addition, Vaxcyte Inc saw 7.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCVX starting from PICKERING GRANT, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $52.45 back on Sep 25. After this action, PICKERING GRANT now owns 400,914 shares of Vaxcyte Inc, valued at $786,794 using the latest closing price.

PICKERING GRANT, the Chief Executive Officer of Vaxcyte Inc, sale 2,618 shares at $52.43 during a trade that took place back on Sep 25, which means that PICKERING GRANT is holding 156,521 shares at $137,264 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCVX

The total capital return value is set at -32.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.44. Equity return is now at value -29.42, with -27.66 for asset returns.

Based on Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.85. Total debt to assets is 1.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.24.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 23.26.

Conclusion

In summary, Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.