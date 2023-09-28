VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EGY is 1.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EGY is $8.12, which is $4.87 above the current price. The public float for EGY is 104.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EGY on September 28, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

EGY) stock’s latest price update

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY)’s stock price has soared by 3.46 in relation to previous closing price of 4.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-19 that Looking for impactful oil stocks to buy now? The hydrocarbon energy market offers compelling narratives, having undergone an impressive metamorphosis.

EGY’s Market Performance

EGY’s stock has risen by 3.94% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.97% and a quarterly rise of 22.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.66% for VAALCO Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.70% for EGY’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.25% for the last 200 days.

EGY Trading at 1.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares sank -4.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGY rose by +3.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.31. In addition, VAALCO Energy Inc. saw -1.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGY starting from Maxwell George W.M., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $4.11 back on Aug 31. After this action, Maxwell George W.M. now owns 247,289 shares of VAALCO Energy Inc., valued at $20,550 using the latest closing price.

FAWTHROP ANDREW LAWRENCE, the Director of VAALCO Energy Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $4.11 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that FAWTHROP ANDREW LAWRENCE is holding 408,458 shares at $16,432 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.84 for the present operating margin

+54.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for VAALCO Energy Inc. stands at +14.50. The total capital return value is set at 50.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.89. Equity return is now at value 11.17, with 5.78 for asset returns.

Based on VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY), the company’s capital structure generated 19.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.04. Total debt to assets is 10.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.