USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE: USAC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 11.04 compared to its previous closing price of 22.60. However, the company has seen a gain of 13.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-25 that Does USA Compression Partners (USAC) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

Is It Worth Investing in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE: USAC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE: USAC) is above average at 689.42x. The 36-month beta value for USAC is also noteworthy at 1.37.

The public float for USAC is 50.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.24% of that float. The average trading volume of USAC on September 28, 2023 was 130.27K shares.

USAC’s Market Performance

The stock of USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) has seen a 13.19% increase in the past week, with a 19.67% rise in the past month, and a 27.45% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.41% for USAC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.51% for USAC’s stock, with a 22.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for USAC stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for USAC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for USAC in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $18 based on the research report published on July 27, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

USAC Trading at 19.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 9.11% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares surge +17.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USAC rose by +14.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.29. In addition, USA Compression Partners LP saw 28.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USAC starting from LONG ERIC D, who sale 3,032 shares at the price of $20.08 back on Dec 13. After this action, LONG ERIC D now owns 473,979 shares of USA Compression Partners LP, valued at $60,883 using the latest closing price.

LONG ERIC D sale 23,039 shares at $19.26 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that LONG ERIC D is holding 477,011 shares at $443,731 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.45 for the present operating margin

+33.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for USA Compression Partners LP stands at +4.30. The total capital return value is set at 6.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.20. Equity return is now at value 14.30, with 1.94 for asset returns.

Based on USA Compression Partners LP (USAC), the company’s capital structure generated 589.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

In summary, USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.