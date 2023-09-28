The whole world of gambling is on your smartphone with the Mostbet app - join us!
Home  »  Hot Stocks   »  Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (UNCY) vs. Its Peers: A...

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (UNCY) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UNCY is 2.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for UNCY is $4.50, which is $4.03 above the current price. The public float for UNCY is 24.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UNCY on September 28, 2023 was 92.55K shares.

UNCY) stock’s latest price update

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: UNCY)’s stock price has soared by 14.49 in relation to previous closing price of 0.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-06-30 that Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UNCY ) stock is falling on Friday after the medical company provided investors with an update from regulators. According to the clinical-stage biotechnology company, the FDA wants further information concerning lanthanum dioxycarbonate (LDC).

UNCY’s Market Performance

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (UNCY) has experienced a 4.36% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.00% drop in the past month, and a -57.89% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.88% for UNCY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.63% for UNCY’s stock, with a -36.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UNCY Trading at -18.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.00%, as shares sank -2.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNCY rose by +4.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7145. In addition, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc saw 33.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UNCY

Equity return is now at value -225.47, with -164.14 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (UNCY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

