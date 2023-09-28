Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Tradeweb Markets Inc’s (TW) Stock

In the past week, TW stock has gone down by -5.03%, with a monthly decline of -6.49% and a quarterly surge of 16.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.62% for Tradeweb Markets Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.29% for TW stock, with a simple moving average of 8.91% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tradeweb Markets Inc (NASDAQ: TW) Right Now?

Tradeweb Markets Inc (NASDAQ: TW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 50.35x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.97. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW) by analysts is $88.83, which is $3.87 above the current market price. The public float for TW is 113.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.69% of that float. On September 28, 2023, the average trading volume of TW was 805.30K shares.

TW) stock’s latest price update

Tradeweb Markets Inc (NASDAQ: TW)’s stock price has plunge by -0.81relation to previous closing price of 80.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.03% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-09 that Trading activity on the Tradeweb European ETF marketplace reached EUR 39.5 billion in August, while the proportion of transactions processed via Tradeweb’s (AiEX) tool was 82%. Total consolidated U.S. ETF notional value traded in August amounted to USD 46.2 billion. As a percentage of total notional value, equities accounted for 50% and fixed income for 40%, with the remainder comprising commodity and specialty ETFs.

Analysts’ Opinion of TW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TW stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for TW by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TW in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $89 based on the research report published on June 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TW Trading at -2.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares sank -7.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TW fell by -5.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.14. In addition, Tradeweb Markets Inc saw 23.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TW starting from Peterson Justin, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $84.35 back on Sep 14. After this action, Peterson Justin now owns 52,760 shares of Tradeweb Markets Inc, valued at $1,686,954 using the latest closing price.

Friedman Douglas, the General Counsel and Secretary of Tradeweb Markets Inc, sale 3,170 shares at $65.57 during a trade that took place back on Jul 06, which means that Friedman Douglas is holding 32,656 shares at $207,868 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.39 for the present operating margin

+84.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tradeweb Markets Inc stands at +26.00. The total capital return value is set at 7.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.40. Equity return is now at value 6.76, with 5.36 for asset returns.

Based on Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.56. Total debt to assets is 0.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.01.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.