Understanding the 6.23% Volatility Levels of Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR’s (GPCR) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (GPCR) has gone up by 2.29% for the week, with a 14.06% rise in the past month and a -8.58% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.23% for GPCR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.69% for GPCR stock, with a simple moving average of 26.17% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ: GPCR) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GPCR is $48.50, which is $12.8 above than the current price. The public float for GPCR is 34.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.58% of that float. The average trading volume of GPCR on September 28, 2023 was 479.90K shares.

GPCR) stock’s latest price update

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ: GPCR)’s stock price has increased by 5.47 compared to its previous closing price of 33.85. However, the company has seen a 2.29% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-29 that U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: July Closes Out With 2023’s First Direct Listing And A Wave Of Small IPOs

Analysts’ Opinion of GPCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPCR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for GPCR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GPCR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $58 based on the research report published on July 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GPCR Trading at 14.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.73%, as shares surge +23.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPCR rose by +2.29%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.46. In addition, Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR saw 37.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GPCR

The total capital return value is set at -55.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.73.

Based on Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (GPCR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.31.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.16.

Conclusion

In summary, Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (GPCR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.