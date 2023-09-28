Understanding the 3.30% Volatility Levels of Healthequity Inc’s (HQY) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Healthequity Inc (HQY) has gone up by 6.51% for the week, with a 11.26% rise in the past month and a 22.75% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.30% for HQY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.23% for HQY stock, with a simple moving average of 22.08% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) is above average at 510.05x. The 36-month beta value for HQY is also noteworthy at 0.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HQY is $84.36, which is $5.72 above than the current price. The public float for HQY is 83.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.79% of that float. The average trading volume of HQY on September 28, 2023 was 587.42K shares.

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY)’s stock price has increased by 2.15 compared to its previous closing price of 74.00. However, the company has seen a 6.51% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-26 that HealthEquity (HQY) is set to receive the Conduent’s HSA portfolio as a part of an agreement signed by the companies earlier this month. The deal is likely to boost HQY’s business in 2024 and beyond.

Analysts’ Opinion of HQY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HQY stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for HQY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HQY in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $87 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HQY Trading at 11.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HQY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares surge +10.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HQY rose by +6.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.20. In addition, Healthequity Inc saw 22.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HQY starting from Corvino Frank, who sale 5,063 shares at the price of $72.27 back on Sep 22. After this action, Corvino Frank now owns 7,293 shares of Healthequity Inc, valued at $365,923 using the latest closing price.

Rosner Elimelech, the EVP, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER of Healthequity Inc, sale 1,998 shares at $71.92 during a trade that took place back on Sep 22, which means that Rosner Elimelech is holding 66,616 shares at $143,704 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HQY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.37 for the present operating margin

+45.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Healthequity Inc stands at -3.03. The total capital return value is set at 1.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.92. Equity return is now at value 0.67, with 0.42 for asset returns.

Based on Healthequity Inc (HQY), the company’s capital structure generated 52.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.41. Total debt to assets is 32.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.

Conclusion

In summary, Healthequity Inc (HQY) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.