Understanding the 3.06% Volatility Levels of Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc’s (OLLI) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) has seen a -2.68% decrease in the past week, with a 0.40% gain in the past month, and a 28.56% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.06% for OLLI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.72% for OLLI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 20.96% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) Right Now?

Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OLLI is 0.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OLLI is $83.33, which is -$10.05 below the current price. The public float for OLLI is 61.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OLLI on September 28, 2023 was 947.83K shares.

OLLI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) has dropped by -0.73 compared to previous close of 75.40. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-25 that Ollie’s Bargain’s (OLLI) unwavering commitment to offering value-driven merchandise assortments has positioned it as a formidable player in the marketplace.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLLI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for OLLI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OLLI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $66 based on the research report published on April 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OLLI Trading at 1.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares surge +0.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLLI fell by -2.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.17. In addition, Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc saw 59.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLLI starting from Kraus Larry, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $79.00 back on Sep 13. After this action, Kraus Larry now owns 2,928 shares of Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, valued at $237,012 using the latest closing price.

SWYGERT JOHN W, the President & CEO of Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, sale 3,549 shares at $73.38 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that SWYGERT JOHN W is holding 48,200 shares at $260,426 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.76 for the present operating margin

+34.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc stands at +5.63. The total capital return value is set at 8.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.12. Equity return is now at value 10.95, with 7.19 for asset returns.

Based on Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI), the company’s capital structure generated 32.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.47. Total debt to assets is 20.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 975.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.