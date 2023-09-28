Understanding the 2.25% Volatility Levels of Celanese Corp’s (CE) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Celanese Corp (CE) has gone down by -3.66% for the week, with a 1.45% rise in the past month and a 8.18% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.25% for CE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.08% for CE stock, with a simple moving average of 7.71% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Celanese Corp (NYSE: CE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Celanese Corp (NYSE: CE) is above average at 10.61x. The 36-month beta value for CE is also noteworthy at 1.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CE is $131.90, which is $7.44 above than the current price. The public float for CE is 108.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.50% of that float. The average trading volume of CE on September 28, 2023 was 1.22M shares.

CE) stock’s latest price update

Celanese Corp (NYSE: CE)’s stock price has increased by 2.65 compared to its previous closing price of 120.12. However, the company has seen a -3.66% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-16 that If you’re among the millions of investors concerned about where to put your money to work, undervalued Warren Buffett stocks to buy may be the place to focus on. Specifically, by aligning your portfolio with certain compelling individual holdings of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-B ), you might be able to get a leg up on market vagaries.

Analysts’ Opinion of CE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CE stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for CE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CE in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $149 based on the research report published on September 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CE Trading at -0.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares surge +0.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CE fell by -3.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $125.94. In addition, Celanese Corp saw 20.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CE starting from Kelly Thomas Francis, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $107.29 back on May 19. After this action, Kelly Thomas Francis now owns 47,165 shares of Celanese Corp, valued at $214,580 using the latest closing price.

Murray Mark Christopher, the SVP – Acetyls of Celanese Corp, purchase 1,008 shares at $101.69 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Murray Mark Christopher is holding 11,597 shares at $102,503 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.86 for the present operating margin

+23.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Celanese Corp stands at +19.66. The total capital return value is set at 8.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.12. Equity return is now at value 24.24, with 6.64 for asset returns.

Based on Celanese Corp (CE), the company’s capital structure generated 268.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.85. Total debt to assets is 57.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 243.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

In summary, Celanese Corp (CE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.