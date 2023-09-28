Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) has plunged by -0.64 when compared to previous closing price of 12.57, but the company has seen a -7.00% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-06 that The best bargain retirement stocks are usually those that provide dividends sustained by earnings. Unlike volatile growth stocks, these dividend-paying stocks offer reassurance, signifying a firm’s commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

Is It Worth Investing in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.93.

The public float for TROX is 116.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.15% of that float. On September 28, 2023, the average trading volume of TROX was 1.25M shares.

TROX’s Market Performance

TROX stock saw a decrease of -7.00% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.48% and a quarterly a decrease of 1.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.32% for Tronox Holdings plc (TROX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.36% for TROX stock, with a simple moving average of -9.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TROX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TROX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TROX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TROX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $15 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TROX Trading at -6.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TROX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.91%, as shares sank -7.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TROX fell by -7.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.44. In addition, Tronox Holdings plc saw -8.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TROX starting from Guthrie Vanessa Ann, who sale 2,395 shares at the price of $13.66 back on Aug 31. After this action, Guthrie Vanessa Ann now owns 41,324 shares of Tronox Holdings plc, valued at $32,716 using the latest closing price.

Guthrie Vanessa Ann, the Director of Tronox Holdings plc, sale 54 shares at $14.87 during a trade that took place back on Jul 26, which means that Guthrie Vanessa Ann is holding 43,719 shares at $803 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TROX

Equity return is now at value -6.49, with -2.28 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.