Trimble Inc (TRMB) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB)’s stock price has increased by 3.60 compared to its previous closing price of 49.21. However, the company has seen a 0.24% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-28 that Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB ) stock is heading higher on Thursday as investors react to a new agreement with AGCO (NYSE: AGCO ). The big news here that has shareholders of TRMB stock excited is the company forming a joint venture with AGCO.

Is It Worth Investing in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) Right Now?

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TRMB is 1.55.

The public float for TRMB is 247.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TRMB on September 28, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

TRMB’s Market Performance

TRMB stock saw a decrease of 0.24% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.01% and a quarterly a decrease of -3.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.96% for Trimble Inc (TRMB). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.45% for TRMB stock, with a simple moving average of -1.42% for the last 200 days.

TRMB Trading at -3.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares sank -6.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRMB fell by -0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.55. In addition, Trimble Inc saw 0.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRMB starting from PAINTER ROBERT G, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $50.34 back on Sep 12. After this action, PAINTER ROBERT G now owns 209,856 shares of Trimble Inc, valued at $125,850 using the latest closing price.

Large Peter, the Senior Vice President of Trimble Inc, sale 1,020 shares at $53.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Large Peter is holding 2,076 shares at $54,060 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.72 for the present operating margin

+56.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trimble Inc stands at +12.23. The total capital return value is set at 9.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.38. Equity return is now at value 8.38, with 4.19 for asset returns.

Based on Trimble Inc (TRMB), the company’s capital structure generated 40.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.07. Total debt to assets is 22.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Trimble Inc (TRMB) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.