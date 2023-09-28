Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) Stock Faces 1.17% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) has gone down by -0.60% for the week, with a 4.41% rise in the past month and a -0.27% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.25% for TRV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.37% for TRV’s stock, with a -4.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE: TRV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is above average at 17.86x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.59.

The public float for TRV is 228.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.27% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TRV on September 28, 2023 was 1.22M shares.

TRV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE: TRV) has plunged by -0.02 when compared to previous closing price of 167.96, but the company has seen a -0.60% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Forbes reported 2023-09-15 that Travelers’ stock (NYSE: TRV) has lost 13% YTD, as compared to the 16% rise in the S&P500 index over the same period.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRV stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for TRV by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for TRV in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $185 based on the research report published on June 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TRV Trading at 0.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.17%, as shares surge +4.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRV fell by -0.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $164.37. In addition, Travelers Companies Inc. saw -10.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRV starting from Klein Michael Frederick, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $175.05 back on Jul 24. After this action, Klein Michael Frederick now owns 14,080 shares of Travelers Companies Inc., valued at $1,750,479 using the latest closing price.

Klein Michael Frederick, the EVP & President, Personal Ins. of Travelers Companies Inc., sale 10,246 shares at $182.85 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Klein Michael Frederick is holding 14,080 shares at $1,873,435 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRV

Equity return is now at value 9.91, with 2.03 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.