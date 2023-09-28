Trane Technologies plc (TT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE: TT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TT is 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TT is $216.37, which is $13.5 above the current price. The public float for TT is 227.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TT on September 28, 2023 was 987.35K shares.

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE: TT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.40 in relation to its previous close of 197.30. However, the company has experienced a -0.59% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-27 that Trane Technologies (TT) seeks to improve its position by enhancing product effectiveness and introducing new products.

TT’s Market Performance

Trane Technologies plc (TT) has seen a -0.59% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.74% decline in the past month and a 7.13% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.86% for TT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.81% for TT stock, with a simple moving average of 8.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TT stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for TT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TT in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $256 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TT Trading at -0.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares sank -2.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TT fell by -0.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $203.47. In addition, Trane Technologies plc saw 19.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TT starting from Magner Mairead, who sale 4,399 shares at the price of $200.90 back on Sep 05. After this action, Magner Mairead now owns 12,046 shares of Trane Technologies plc, valued at $883,749 using the latest closing price.

Turtz Evan M, the Senior Vice President of Trane Technologies plc, sale 6,108 shares at $205.21 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that Turtz Evan M is holding 19,666 shares at $1,253,437 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.32 for the present operating margin

+31.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trane Technologies plc stands at +11.12. The total capital return value is set at 21.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.75. Equity return is now at value 31.79, with 10.41 for asset returns.

Based on Trane Technologies plc (TT), the company’s capital structure generated 87.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.56. Total debt to assets is 29.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Trane Technologies plc (TT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.