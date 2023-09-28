Trading Update: TREX Co. Inc. (TREX) Stock Endures 2.73% Monthly Volatility

The stock of TREX Co. Inc. (TREX) has gone down by -4.86% for the week, with a -10.54% drop in the past month and a -4.63% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.73% for TREX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.86% for TREX stock, with a simple moving average of 7.51% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TREX Co. Inc. (NYSE: TREX) Right Now?

TREX Co. Inc. (NYSE: TREX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 46.95x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.51.

The average price predicted for TREX Co. Inc. (TREX) by analysts is $78.04, which is $15.14 above the current market price. The public float for TREX is 107.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.53% of that float. On September 28, 2023, the average trading volume of TREX was 956.56K shares.

TREX) stock’s latest price update

TREX Co. Inc. (NYSE: TREX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.43 in relation to its previous close of 63.60. However, the company has experienced a -4.86% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-22 that Trex (TREX) is technically in oversold territory now, so the heavy selling pressure might have exhausted. This along with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in raising earnings estimates could lead to a trend reversal for the stock.

Analysts’ Opinion of TREX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TREX stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TREX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TREX in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $72 based on the research report published on August 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TREX Trading at -11.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TREX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares sank -13.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TREX fell by -4.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.90. In addition, TREX Co. Inc. saw 45.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TREX

Equity return is now at value 22.56, with 14.58 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, TREX Co. Inc. (TREX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.