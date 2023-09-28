Trading Update: Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) Stock Endures 3.02% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) has gone down by -1.32% for the week, with a -7.65% drop in the past month and a -8.93% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.02% for LSCC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.09% for LSCC stock, with a simple moving average of -1.57% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: LSCC) Right Now?

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: LSCC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 57.01x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.30. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) by analysts is $102.89, which is $18.4 above the current market price. The public float for LSCC is 136.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.43% of that float. On September 28, 2023, the average trading volume of LSCC was 1.59M shares.

LSCC) stock’s latest price update

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: LSCC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.00 in relation to its previous close of 82.66. However, the company has experienced a -1.32% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-08 that Tech stocks have had a solid 2023, with the large-cap firms putting in especially strong numbers year-to-date (YTD). However, there are problems on the horizon.

LSCC Trading at -7.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares sank -11.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSCC fell by -1.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.32. In addition, Lattice Semiconductor Corp. saw 28.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSCC starting from ABRAMS ROBIN ANN, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $83.53 back on Sep 21. After this action, ABRAMS ROBIN ANN now owns 10,144 shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp., valued at $835,263 using the latest closing price.

Luther Sherri R, the SVP, CFO of Lattice Semiconductor Corp., sale 7,500 shares at $90.74 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Luther Sherri R is holding 127,810 shares at $680,558 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LSCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.84 for the present operating margin

+64.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lattice Semiconductor Corp. stands at +27.09. The total capital return value is set at 30.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.78. Equity return is now at value 40.53, with 27.38 for asset returns.

Based on Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC), the company’s capital structure generated 30.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.40. Total debt to assets is 18.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.98.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.