Trading Update: Arbutus Biopharma Corp (ABUS) Stock Endures 3.26% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Arbutus Biopharma Corp (ABUS) has gone up by 0.75% for the week, with a -1.23% drop in the past month and a -10.49% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.26% for ABUS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.01% for ABUS stock, with a simple moving average of -20.07% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.10. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Arbutus Biopharma Corp (ABUS) by analysts is $4.60, which is $4.49 above the current market price. The public float for ABUS is 125.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.61% of that float. On September 28, 2023, the average trading volume of ABUS was 588.15K shares.

ABUS) stock’s latest price update

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.25 in relation to its previous close of 2.01. However, the company has experienced a 0.75% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-12 that Arbutus (ABUS) makes a strategic decision to focus on the development of hepatitis B virus therapies while discontinuing all coronavirus and oral RNA destabilizer programs.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABUS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ABUS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ABUS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $5 based on the research report published on February 02, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ABUS Trading at -2.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.85%, as shares sank -0.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABUS rose by +1.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.02. In addition, Arbutus Biopharma Corp saw -13.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ABUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-162.03 for the present operating margin

+96.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arbutus Biopharma Corp stands at -178.01. The total capital return value is set at -37.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.22. Equity return is now at value -50.68, with -37.15 for asset returns.

Based on Arbutus Biopharma Corp (ABUS), the company’s capital structure generated 9.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.40. Total debt to assets is 6.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.60.

Conclusion

To sum up, Arbutus Biopharma Corp (ABUS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.