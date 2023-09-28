Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Tractor Supply Co. (NASDAQ: TSCO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.01 compared to its previous closing price of 203.03. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-26 that Tractor Supply is a huge business with a heavy emphasis on products for pets and livestock. The company believes it can open 80 to 90 new stores per year until reaching 3,000 locations.

Is It Worth Investing in Tractor Supply Co. (NASDAQ: TSCO) Right Now?

Tractor Supply Co. (NASDAQ: TSCO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for TSCO is at 0.82. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TSCO is $245.04, which is $43.06 above the current market price. The public float for TSCO is 108.45M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.93% of that float. The average trading volume for TSCO on September 28, 2023 was 1.21M shares.

TSCO’s Market Performance

TSCO stock saw a decrease of -2.19% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.30% and a quarterly a decrease of -6.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.61% for Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.14% for TSCO’s stock, with a -9.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TSCO Trading at -6.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares sank -8.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSCO fell by -2.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $213.04. In addition, Tractor Supply Co. saw -9.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSCO starting from Brown Joy, who sale 500 shares at the price of $221.59 back on Aug 15. After this action, Brown Joy now owns 1,855 shares of Tractor Supply Co., valued at $110,798 using the latest closing price.

Barton Kurt D, the EVP Chief Financial Officer of Tractor Supply Co., sale 7,487 shares at $222.43 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Barton Kurt D is holding 19,574 shares at $1,665,333 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.10 for the present operating margin

+32.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tractor Supply Co. stands at +7.66. The total capital return value is set at 23.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.84. Equity return is now at value 55.45, with 13.13 for asset returns.

Based on Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO), the company’s capital structure generated 209.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.65. Total debt to assets is 45.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 191.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 1,661.37 and the total asset turnover is 1.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.