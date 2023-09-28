TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE: TRTX)’s stock price has dropped by -5.92 in relation to previous closing price of 6.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -12.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-01 that TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.18 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.16. This compares to earnings of $0.27 per share a year ago.

Is It Worth Investing in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE: TRTX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.91. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX) by analysts is $7.75, which is $2.49 above the current market price. The public float for TRTX is 61.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.97% of that float. On September 28, 2023, the average trading volume of TRTX was 346.38K shares.

TRTX’s Market Performance

TRTX stock saw a decrease of -12.62% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.45% and a quarterly a decrease of -11.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.53% for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.42% for TRTX’s stock, with a -11.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TRTX Trading at -10.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares sank -12.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRTX fell by -12.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.39. In addition, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc saw -4.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRTX starting from Foley Robert, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $7.05 back on Nov 21. After this action, Foley Robert now owns 153,158 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc, valued at $70,534 using the latest closing price.

Ginsberg Deborah J., the (3) of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc, purchase 13,800 shares at $7.19 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Ginsberg Deborah J. is holding 91,616 shares at $99,223 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.76 for the present operating margin

+89.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc stands at -19.97. The total capital return value is set at 1.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.36. Equity return is now at value -10.64, with -2.73 for asset returns.

Based on TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX), the company’s capital structure generated 314.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.89. Total debt to assets is 75.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 217.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

To sum up, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.