TotalEnergies SE ADR (TTE) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, TTE stock has gone down by -0.21%, with a monthly gain of 5.78% and a quarterly surge of 16.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.19% for TotalEnergies SE ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.00% for TTE’s stock, with a 8.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TotalEnergies SE ADR (NYSE: TTE) Right Now?

TotalEnergies SE ADR (NYSE: TTE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.78. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for TotalEnergies SE ADR (TTE) is $72.08, which is $4.5 above the current market price. The public float for TTE is 2.43B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TTE on September 28, 2023 was 1.21M shares.

TTE) stock’s latest price update

TotalEnergies SE ADR (NYSE: TTE)’s stock price has increased by 1.25 compared to its previous closing price of 65.39. However, the company has seen a -0.21% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2023-09-22 that The large crude distillation unit (CDU) was shut on Friday at TotalEnergies’ 238,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery following an interruption of feed, said people familiar with plant operations.

TTE Trading at 5.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.25%, as shares surge +4.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTE fell by -0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.06. In addition, TotalEnergies SE ADR saw 6.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTE starting from TotalEnergies SE, who purchase 71,980 shares at the price of $31.15 back on Mar 31. After this action, TotalEnergies SE now owns 172,601 shares of TotalEnergies SE ADR, valued at $2,242,350 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.32 for the present operating margin

+18.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for TotalEnergies SE ADR stands at +7.80. The total capital return value is set at 30.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.52. Equity return is now at value 16.96, with 6.36 for asset returns.

Based on TotalEnergies SE ADR (TTE), the company’s capital structure generated 54.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.23. Total debt to assets is 20.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

To put it simply, TotalEnergies SE ADR (TTE) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.