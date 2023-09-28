TKO Group Holdings Inc (TKO) Stock Experiences -27.62% Monthly Change

In the past week, TKO stock has gone down by -19.88%, with a monthly decline of -27.62% and a quarterly plunge of -22.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.82% for TKO Group Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.65% for TKO’s stock, with a -12.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TKO Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: TKO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for TKO Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: TKO) is above average at 39.96x. The 36-month beta value for TKO is also noteworthy at 1.17.

The public float for TKO is 53.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.20% of that float. The average trading volume of TKO on September 28, 2023 was 944.60K shares.

TKO) stock’s latest price update

TKO Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: TKO)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.30 in comparison to its previous close of 81.06, however, the company has experienced a -19.88% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-09-25 that Citi has released a list of 20 large-cap growth stocks that it says present opportunities in the event of a pullback.

Analysts’ Opinion of TKO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TKO stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TKO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TKO in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $123 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TKO Trading at -20.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TKO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.90%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TKO fell by -22.83%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, TKO Group Holdings Inc saw 22.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TKO starting from KRAFT JONATHAN, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $101.53 back on Sep 14. After this action, KRAFT JONATHAN now owns 5,000 shares of TKO Group Holdings Inc, valued at $507,650 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TKO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.20 for the present operating margin

+40.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for TKO Group Holdings Inc stands at +15.14. The total capital return value is set at 29.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.12. Equity return is now at value 25.05, with 12.14 for asset returns.

Based on TKO Group Holdings Inc (TKO), the company’s capital structure generated 121.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.86. Total debt to assets is 46.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.11 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In summary, TKO Group Holdings Inc (TKO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.