The Volatility of Agree Realty Corp.’s (ADC) Stock: A -5.89% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Agree Realty Corp. (ADC) has gone down by -5.89% for the week, with a -11.04% drop in the past month and a -14.97% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.44% for ADC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.19% for ADC’s stock, with a -17.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE: ADC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE: ADC) is 31.41x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ADC is 0.49.

The average price recommended by analysts for Agree Realty Corp. (ADC) is $73.58, which is $24.02 above the current market price. The public float for ADC is 94.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.34% of that float. On September 28, 2023, ADC’s average trading volume was 857.40K shares.

ADC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE: ADC) has increased by 0.14 when compared to last closing price of 55.18. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.89% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-21 that Many high-quality equity REITs are trading at substantial discounts on price-to-NAV ratios. REITs with good management teams should be able to gain a premium to NAV, but very few are achieving this currently. The amount of new apartment construction poses a risk, but some REITs are trading at unusually cheap price-to-NAV ratios.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ADC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ADC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $70 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ADC Trading at -11.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares sank -10.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADC fell by -5.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.20. In addition, Agree Realty Corp. saw -22.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADC starting from RAKOLTA JOHN JR, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $55.73 back on Sep 26. After this action, RAKOLTA JOHN JR now owns 380,056 shares of Agree Realty Corp., valued at $1,114,600 using the latest closing price.

Agree Joey, the PRESIDENT & CEO of Agree Realty Corp., purchase 10,000 shares at $56.10 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26, which means that Agree Joey is holding 549,253 shares at $561,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADC

Equity return is now at value 3.63, with 2.44 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Agree Realty Corp. (ADC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.