The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Ralph Lauren Corp’s (RL) Stock

The stock of Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) has gone up by 0.17% for the week, with a 1.29% rise in the past month and a -5.57% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.93% for RL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.09% for RL’s stock, with a -1.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL) is above average at 14.74x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.41.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) is $138.00, which is $17.15 above the current market price. The public float for RL is 39.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.95% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RL on September 28, 2023 was 858.54K shares.

RL) stock’s latest price update

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.61 compared to its previous closing price of 113.43. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC reported 2023-09-27 that Here are some of the tickers on my radar for Wednesday, Sept. 27, taken directly from my reporter’s notebook.

Analysts’ Opinion of RL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RL stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for RL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RL in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $135 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RL Trading at -4.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares sank -0.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RL rose by +0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.33. In addition, Ralph Lauren Corp saw 9.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RL starting from Louvet Patrice, who sale 9,272 shares at the price of $125.00 back on Jul 10. After this action, Louvet Patrice now owns 193,060 shares of Ralph Lauren Corp, valued at $1,159,000 using the latest closing price.

Louvet Patrice, the President and CEO of Ralph Lauren Corp, sale 18,500 shares at $125.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 23, which means that Louvet Patrice is holding 202,332 shares at $2,312,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.58 for the present operating margin

+61.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ralph Lauren Corp stands at +8.11. The total capital return value is set at 13.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.28. Equity return is now at value 22.12, with 7.69 for asset returns.

Based on Ralph Lauren Corp (RL), the company’s capital structure generated 118.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.25. Total debt to assets is 42.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.