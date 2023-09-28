The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Quantum Computing Inc’s (QUBT) Stock

The stock of Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) has gone down by -4.65% for the week, with a -12.41% drop in the past month and a -9.46% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.58% for QUBT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.95% for QUBT’s stock, with a -22.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ: QUBT) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.97.

The public float for QUBT is 46.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.50% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of QUBT on September 28, 2023 was 1.92M shares.

QUBT) stock’s latest price update

Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ: QUBT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.94 compared to its previous closing price of 1.11. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-05 that Quantum computing has been on my radar for a while now, but the recent volatility in tech stocks had me wondering if it was the right time to buy in. After digging into the latest developments, I’m convinced a quantum computing turnaround is likely in play.

QUBT Trading at -11.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QUBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares sank -12.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QUBT fell by -4.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1885. In addition, Quantum Computing Inc saw -28.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QUBT starting from Liscouski Robert, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $1.22 back on Aug 25. After this action, Liscouski Robert now owns 911,055 shares of Quantum Computing Inc, valued at $18,300 using the latest closing price.

Liscouski Robert, the President, CEO of Quantum Computing Inc, sale 15,000 shares at $1.22 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that Liscouski Robert is holding 926,055 shares at $18,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QUBT

Equity return is now at value -47.17, with -43.77 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.