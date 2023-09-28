The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Datasea Inc’s (DTSS) Stock

In the past week, DTSS stock has gone down by -11.86%, with a monthly decline of -61.54% and a quarterly plunge of -80.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.44% for Datasea Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -49.00% for DTSS’s stock, with a -80.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Datasea Inc (NASDAQ: DTSS) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DTSS is $1.50, which is $1.3 above the current market price. The public float for DTSS is 11.76M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.01% of that float. The average trading volume for DTSS on September 28, 2023 was 922.86K shares.

Datasea Inc (NASDAQ: DTSS)’s stock price has dropped by -5.14 in relation to previous closing price of 0.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -11.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-12 that Datasea (NASDAQ: DTSS ) stock is falling on Tuesday after the smart security solutions company announced a proposed public stock offering. Datasea is offering 5 million shares of DTSS stock at a price of 40 cents per share.

DTSS Trading at -65.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DTSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.63%, as shares sank -64.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -75.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DTSS fell by -11.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3723. In addition, Datasea Inc saw -86.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DTSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.37 for the present operating margin

+2.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Datasea Inc stands at -38.18. The total capital return value is set at -288.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -387.76. Equity return is now at value -516.89, with -87.58 for asset returns.

Based on Datasea Inc (DTSS), the company’s capital structure generated 23.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.89. Total debt to assets is 15.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 62.56 and the total asset turnover is 4.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Datasea Inc (DTSS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.