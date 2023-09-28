The -13.88% Decline of ATRenew Inc ADR’s (RERE) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, RERE stock has gone up by 11.11%, with a monthly decline of -0.45% and a quarterly plunge of -27.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.44% for ATRenew Inc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.72% for RERE’s stock, with a -19.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ATRenew Inc ADR (NYSE: RERE) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is -0.75.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ATRenew Inc ADR (RERE) is $19.32, which is $0.61 above the current market price. RERE currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of RERE on September 28, 2023 was 213.65K shares.

RERE) stock’s latest price update

ATRenew Inc ADR (NYSE: RERE)’s stock price has soared by 11.11 in relation to previous closing price of 1.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 11.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-23 that ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE ) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 23, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Jeremy Ji – Director of Corporate Development & IR Kerry Chen – Founder, Chairman and CEO Rex Chen – CFO Conference Call Participants Weiting Tang – Goldman Sachs Joyce Ju – Bank of America Operator Good morning, and good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to ATRenew Inc. Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of RERE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RERE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RERE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RERE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $20 based on the research report published on July 15, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

RERE Trading at -9.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RERE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.88%, as shares sank -4.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RERE rose by +11.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0800. In addition, ATRenew Inc ADR saw -23.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RERE

Equity return is now at value -45.59, with -36.39 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ATRenew Inc ADR (RERE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.