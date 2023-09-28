The -13.88% Decline of 1-800 Flowers.com Inc.’s (FLWS) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, FLWS stock has gone up by 5.78%, with a monthly decline of -5.31% and a quarterly plunge of -18.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.89% for 1-800 Flowers.com Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.12% for FLWS’s stock, with a -24.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in 1-800 Flowers.com Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.67.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for 1-800 Flowers.com Inc. (FLWS) is $13.38, which is $7.28 above the current market price. The public float for FLWS is 28.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.36% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FLWS on September 28, 2023 was 454.24K shares.

FLWS) stock’s latest price update

1-800 Flowers.com Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS)’s stock price has soared by 2.11 in relation to previous closing price of 6.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-31 that The owner of Harry & David and Shari’s Berries reported an 18% drop in sales for the fiscal fourth quarter. The silver lining is that its margins are starting to recover.

FLWS Trading at -9.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLWS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.63%, as shares sank -3.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLWS rose by +5.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.75. In addition, 1-800 Flowers.com Inc. saw -29.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLWS starting from SHEA WILLIAM E, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $6.34 back on Sep 07. After this action, SHEA WILLIAM E now owns 274,883 shares of 1-800 Flowers.com Inc., valued at $190,200 using the latest closing price.

HARTNETT THOMAS G, the President of 1-800 Flowers.com Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $6.09 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that HARTNETT THOMAS G is holding 280,333 shares at $152,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLWS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.49 for the present operating margin

+34.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for 1-800 Flowers.com Inc. stands at -2.22. Equity return is now at value -9.11, with -3.96 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, 1-800 Flowers.com Inc. (FLWS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.