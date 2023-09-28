TH International Ltd. (THCH) Stock Faces 5.74% Weekly Volatility

The stock of TH International Ltd. (THCH) has seen a -8.25% decrease in the past week, with a -26.45% drop in the past month, and a -37.10% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.93% for THCH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.30% for THCH’s stock, with a -47.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TH International Ltd. (NASDAQ: THCH) Right Now?

TH International Ltd. (NASDAQ: THCH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.91x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.26. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for THCH is 34.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.68% of that float. On September 28, 2023, the average trading volume of THCH was 198.87K shares.

THCH) stock’s latest price update

TH International Ltd. (NASDAQ: THCH)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.32 in comparison to its previous close of 1.90, however, the company has experienced a -8.25% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GuruFocus reported 2023-07-10 that TH International Ltd ( THCH, Financial), also known as Tims China, is the parent company of the exclusive master franchisee of Tim Horton’s coffee shops for Restaurant Brands International Inc. ( TSX:QSR, Financial) ( QSR, Financial) in China, Hong Kong and Macau. Tims China was founded by Cartesian Capital Group and Tim Horton’s Restaurants International, a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International, which also owns the Burger King, Tim Horton’s and Popeye’s brands worldwide.

THCH Trading at -25.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.74%, as shares sank -21.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THCH fell by -8.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0530. In addition, TH International Ltd. saw -35.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for THCH

Equity return is now at value -133.07, with -2.33 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, TH International Ltd. (THCH) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.