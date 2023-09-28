Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX) is 18.02x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TPX is 1.70. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) is $52.13, which is $5.02 above the current market price. The public float for TPX is 166.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.92% of that float. On September 28, 2023, TPX’s average trading volume was 1.70M shares.

The stock of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX) has increased by 0.55 when compared to last closing price of 41.75. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.31% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-08 that LEXINGTON, Ky., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX, “Company” or “Tempur Sealy”) announced today that it will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference on September 12, 2023.

TPX’s Market Performance

TPX’s stock has fallen by -4.31% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.44% and a quarterly rise of 7.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.30% for Tempur Sealy International Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.22% for TPX stock, with a simple moving average of 4.93% for the last 200 days.

TPX Trading at -6.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares sank -8.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPX fell by -4.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.56. In addition, Tempur Sealy International Inc saw 22.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPX starting from Dilsaver Evelyn S, who sale 5,304 shares at the price of $43.75 back on Aug 25. After this action, Dilsaver Evelyn S now owns 143,938 shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc, valued at $232,074 using the latest closing price.

Wijnand Hansbart, the EVP, INTERNATIONAL of Tempur Sealy International Inc, sale 28,834 shares at $42.51 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Wijnand Hansbart is holding 15,714 shares at $1,225,658 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.40 for the present operating margin

+41.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tempur Sealy International Inc stands at +9.27. The total capital return value is set at 20.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.80. Equity return is now at value 345.92, with 9.19 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.