Telephone And Data Systems Inc. (TDS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Telephone And Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) has increased by 0.73 when compared to last closing price of 17.71. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.76% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-29 that We have financial obligations at every stage of life. My portfolio is my financial battalion, strategically poised to conquer my fiscal battles. Two +8% yields to build your dividend army to conquer your retirement goals.

Is It Worth Investing in Telephone And Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.90.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Telephone And Data Systems Inc. (TDS) by analysts is $26.33, which is $5.16 above the current market price. The public float for TDS is 97.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.22% of that float. On September 28, 2023, the average trading volume of TDS was 2.46M shares.

TDS’s Market Performance

The stock of Telephone And Data Systems Inc. (TDS) has seen a -1.76% decrease in the past week, with a -2.83% drop in the past month, and a 120.52% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.00% for TDS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.36% for TDS stock, with a simple moving average of 57.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TDS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TDS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $38 based on the research report published on August 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TDS Trading at 15.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%, as shares sank -9.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +132.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDS fell by -1.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +78.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.56. In addition, Telephone And Data Systems Inc. saw 70.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TDS

Equity return is now at value -0.46, with -0.19 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Telephone And Data Systems Inc. (TDS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.