Telefonica Brasil S.A. ADR (VIV) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Telefonica Brasil S.A. ADR (NYSE: VIV) has plunged by -2.61 when compared to previous closing price of 8.82, but the company has seen a -6.38% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-27 that Investors with an interest in Diversified Communication Services stocks have likely encountered both Telefonica Brasil (VIV) and Telus (TU). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks?

Is It Worth Investing in Telefonica Brasil S.A. ADR (NYSE: VIV) Right Now?

Telefonica Brasil S.A. ADR (NYSE: VIV) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.32x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.57.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for VIV is 1.66B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.28% of that float. On September 28, 2023, the average trading volume of VIV was 1.06M shares.

VIV’s Market Performance

VIV stock saw an increase of -6.38% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.54% and a quarterly increase of -2.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.87% for Telefonica Brasil S.A. ADR (VIV). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.36% for VIV stock, with a simple moving average of 7.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIV stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for VIV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VIV in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $10 based on the research report published on May 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VIV Trading at -0.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares sank -2.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIV fell by -6.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.72. In addition, Telefonica Brasil S.A. ADR saw 24.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VIV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.20 for the present operating margin

+38.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telefonica Brasil S.A. ADR stands at +8.50. The total capital return value is set at 6.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.05. Equity return is now at value 6.43, with 3.66 for asset returns.

Based on Telefonica Brasil S.A. ADR (VIV), the company’s capital structure generated 28.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.01. Total debt to assets is 16.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

To sum up, Telefonica Brasil S.A. ADR (VIV) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.