Talkspace Inc (TALK) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.02.

The average price predicted for Talkspace Inc (TALK) by analysts is $5.00, which is $3.06 above the current market price. The public float for TALK is 113.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.52% of that float. On September 28, 2023, the average trading volume of TALK was 654.54K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TALK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Talkspace Inc (NASDAQ: TALK) has increased by 2.11 when compared to last closing price of 1.90.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-23 that Talkspace is reporting strong growth across its online mental health treatment platform. Management expects the company to reach breakeven adjusted EBITDA by Q1 2024. We expect shares to remain volatile but see significant upside potential if the financial strategy maintains momentum through next year.

TALK’s Market Performance

Talkspace Inc (TALK) has seen a -4.90% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 25.16% gain in the past month and a 50.39% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.24% for TALK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.14% for TALK’s stock, with a simple moving average of 79.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TALK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TALK stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TALK by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TALK in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $2 based on the research report published on December 02, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

TALK Trading at 18.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TALK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.06%, as shares surge +24.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TALK fell by -4.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +166.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7645. In addition, Talkspace Inc saw 217.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TALK

Equity return is now at value -35.92, with -30.34 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Talkspace Inc (TALK) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.