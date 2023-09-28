Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.11 in relation to its previous close of 27.48. However, the company has experienced a -3.07% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-20 that Synovus (SNV) expects the net charge-offs/average loans ratio at or near the high end of 0.30-0.40% for 2H23. This includes the expected charge-off from the exposure to a bankrupt borrower.

Is It Worth Investing in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) is 5.36x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SNV is 1.41. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) is $37.13, which is $9.79 above the current market price. The public float for SNV is 145.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.87% of that float. On September 28, 2023, SNV’s average trading volume was 1.31M shares.

SNV’s Market Performance

SNV stock saw a decrease of -3.07% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.97% and a quarterly a decrease of -6.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.67% for Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.71% for SNV stock, with a simple moving average of -17.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNV stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for SNV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SNV in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $38 based on the research report published on April 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SNV Trading at -12.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares sank -11.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNV fell by -3.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.62. In addition, Synovus Financial Corp. saw -26.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNV starting from Samaha Eli, who purchase 9,633 shares at the price of $21.30 back on Sep 26. After this action, Samaha Eli now owns 1,669,613 shares of Synovus Financial Corp., valued at $205,183 using the latest closing price.

Samaha Eli, the 10% Owner of Synovus Financial Corp., purchase 7,553 shares at $21.30 during a trade that took place back on Sep 25, which means that Samaha Eli is holding 1,659,980 shares at $160,879 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.43 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Synovus Financial Corp. stands at +30.49. The total capital return value is set at 11.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.81. Equity return is now at value 16.76, with 1.33 for asset returns.

Based on Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV), the company’s capital structure generated 108.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.06. Total debt to assets is 8.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.