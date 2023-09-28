Suzano S.A. ADR (SUZ) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Suzano S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUZ) has decreased by -2.02 when compared to last closing price of 10.88. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.82% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-30 that If you are looking for stocks that are well positioned to maintain their recent uptrend, Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) could be a great choice.

Is It Worth Investing in Suzano S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUZ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Suzano S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUZ) is above average at 3.12x. The 36-month beta value for SUZ is also noteworthy at 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SUZ is $12.34, which is $1.7 above than the current price. The public float for SUZ is 1.29B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.12% of that float. The average trading volume of SUZ on September 28, 2023 was 1.27M shares.

SUZ’s Market Performance

SUZ stock saw an increase of -4.82% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.60% and a quarterly increase of 17.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.02% for Suzano S.A. ADR (SUZ). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.70% for SUZ’s stock, with a 15.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SUZ Trading at 5.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares surge +1.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUZ fell by -4.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.49. In addition, Suzano S.A. ADR saw 15.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SUZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.60 for the present operating margin

+49.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Suzano S.A. ADR stands at +46.92. The total capital return value is set at 20.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.69. Equity return is now at value 66.87, with 17.23 for asset returns.

Based on Suzano S.A. ADR (SUZ), the company’s capital structure generated 240.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.63. Total debt to assets is 59.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 232.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.56.

Conclusion

In summary, Suzano S.A. ADR (SUZ) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.