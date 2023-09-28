SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE: SXC)’s stock price has increased by 3.26 compared to its previous closing price of 9.82. However, the company has seen a 3.26% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-21 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Is It Worth Investing in SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE: SXC) Right Now?

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE: SXC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.24. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC) is $11.00, which is $0.86 above the current market price. The public float for SXC is 82.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SXC on September 28, 2023 was 577.08K shares.

SXC’s Market Performance

SXC stock saw an increase of 3.26% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 10.58% and a quarterly increase of 32.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.60% for SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.47% for SXC stock, with a simple moving average of 17.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SXC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SXC stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for SXC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SXC in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $11 based on the research report published on August 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SXC Trading at 10.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +9.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SXC rose by +3.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.48. In addition, SunCoke Energy Inc saw 17.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SXC starting from Hardesty Phillip Michael, who sale 16,531 shares at the price of $9.27 back on Aug 31. After this action, Hardesty Phillip Michael now owns 182,502 shares of SunCoke Energy Inc, valued at $153,242 using the latest closing price.

Hardesty Phillip Michael, the Senior Vice President of SunCoke Energy Inc, sale 13,778 shares at $9.97 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Hardesty Phillip Michael is holding 206,050 shares at $137,408 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SXC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.79 for the present operating margin

+11.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for SunCoke Energy Inc stands at +5.11. The total capital return value is set at 13.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.99. Equity return is now at value 15.66, with 5.41 for asset returns.

Based on SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC), the company’s capital structure generated 92.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.10. Total debt to assets is 31.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 91.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.63 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.