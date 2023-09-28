Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE: SPH)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.66 in comparison to its previous close of 14.67, however, the company has experienced a 7.48% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Forbes reported 2023-09-17 that Utility stocks are the OG dividend payers. They’re delightfully dull.

Is It Worth Investing in Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE: SPH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE: SPH) is 11.43x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SPH is 0.62. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH) is $16.50, which is $1.06 above the current market price. The public float for SPH is 60.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.99% of that float. On September 28, 2023, SPH’s average trading volume was 172.05K shares.

SPH’s Market Performance

SPH stock saw an increase of 7.48% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.48% and a quarterly increase of 7.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.19% for Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.62% for SPH’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPH stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for SPH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SPH in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $17 based on the research report published on April 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SPH Trading at 8.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares surge +10.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPH rose by +8.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.75. In addition, Suburban Propane Partners LP saw 5.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPH starting from LOGAN HAROLD R JR, who sale 4,400 shares at the price of $14.55 back on Aug 15. After this action, LOGAN HAROLD R JR now owns 42,515 shares of Suburban Propane Partners LP, valued at $64,020 using the latest closing price.

Schueler Michael A, the Vice President-Product Supply of Suburban Propane Partners LP, sale 3,882 shares at $16.29 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Schueler Michael A is holding 47,773 shares at $63,238 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.60 for the present operating margin

+21.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Suburban Propane Partners LP stands at +9.30. The total capital return value is set at 13.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.41. Equity return is now at value 15.73, with 4.12 for asset returns.

Based on Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH), the company’s capital structure generated 243.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.92. Total debt to assets is 57.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 237.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.