Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is above average at 12.03x. The 36-month beta value for SF is also noteworthy at 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SF is $71.40, which is $10.6 above than the current price. The public float for SF is 102.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.38% of that float. The average trading volume of SF on September 28, 2023 was 610.92K shares.

The stock of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) has increased by 0.08 when compared to last closing price of 60.35. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.36% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-10 that Stifel Financial gets hold/neutral rating, in line with the quant system rating. Positives: dividend stability & growth, reasonable valuation (P/B, P/E), financial strength of firm. Headwinds: net earnings YoY growth decline, share price appears expensive.

SF’s Market Performance

Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) has experienced a -7.36% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.24% drop in the past month, and a 3.76% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.69% for SF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.57% for SF stock, with a simple moving average of -1.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SF stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SF in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $66 based on the research report published on November 22, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SF Trading at -5.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares sank -6.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SF fell by -7.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.42. In addition, Stifel Financial Corp. saw 3.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SF starting from REICHERT CHRISTOPHER K, who sale 15,377 shares at the price of $62.40 back on Aug 18. After this action, REICHERT CHRISTOPHER K now owns 42,225 shares of Stifel Financial Corp., valued at $959,525 using the latest closing price.

REICHERT CHRISTOPHER K, the CEO of Stifel Bank & Trust of Stifel Financial Corp., sale 9,623 shares at $62.38 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that REICHERT CHRISTOPHER K is holding 0 shares at $600,283 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.98 for the present operating margin

+94.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stifel Financial Corp. stands at +14.45. The total capital return value is set at 13.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.37. Equity return is now at value 11.84, with 1.68 for asset returns.

Based on Stifel Financial Corp. (SF), the company’s capital structure generated 41.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.28. Total debt to assets is 5.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

In summary, Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.