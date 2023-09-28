STAG Industrial Inc (STAG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

STAG Industrial Inc (NYSE: STAG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.18 in relation to its previous close of 34.08. However, the company has experienced a -6.02% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-25 that Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) are struggling due to elevated inflation and interest rates, leading to a 4% decline in REITs year-to-date. STAG Industrial, an industrial REIT, is positioned well in the industrial real estate sector, benefiting from trends such as near and onshoring and the rise of e-commerce. STAG has a well-diversified portfolio, strong balance sheet, and attractive dividends, but its slow dividend growth and valuation suggest a “Hold” rating and waiting for potential weakness before investing.

Is It Worth Investing in STAG Industrial Inc (NYSE: STAG) Right Now?

STAG Industrial Inc (NYSE: STAG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for STAG is 1.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for STAG is $39.40, which is $5.28 above the current price. The public float for STAG is 179.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STAG on September 28, 2023 was 1.10M shares.

STAG’s Market Performance

The stock of STAG Industrial Inc (STAG) has seen a -6.02% decrease in the past week, with a -7.30% drop in the past month, and a -3.30% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.60% for STAG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.91% for STAG stock, with a simple moving average of -2.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STAG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STAG stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for STAG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for STAG in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $41 based on the research report published on February 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

STAG Trading at -6.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares sank -7.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STAG fell by -6.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.01. In addition, STAG Industrial Inc saw 5.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STAG starting from Butcher Benjamin S, who sale 31,850 shares at the price of $36.71 back on Sep 14. After this action, Butcher Benjamin S now owns 7,088 shares of STAG Industrial Inc, valued at $1,169,233 using the latest closing price.

Butcher Benjamin S, the Director of STAG Industrial Inc, sale 3,150 shares at $36.45 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that Butcher Benjamin S is holding 38,938 shares at $114,808 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STAG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.23 for the present operating margin

+39.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for STAG Industrial Inc stands at +27.09. The total capital return value is set at 3.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.12. Equity return is now at value 5.75, with 3.18 for asset returns.

Based on STAG Industrial Inc (STAG), the company’s capital structure generated 75.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.12. Total debt to assets is 41.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, STAG Industrial Inc (STAG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.