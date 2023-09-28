The whole world of gambling is on your smartphone with the Mostbet app - join us!
Home  »  Hot Stocks   »  Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) Shares Plummet B...

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSE: PHYS)’s stock price has decreased by -1.28 compared to its previous closing price of 14.81. However, the company has seen a -2.86% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. ETF Trends reported 2023-09-15 that The consumer price index (CPI) continues to climb, but gold has been maintaining its resiliency in the face of rising inflation. The precious metal is still up about 5% for the year despite the macroeconomic challenges.

Is It Worth Investing in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSE: PHYS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PHYS is 0.11.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

The public float for PHYS is 400.42M and currently, short sellers hold a – of that float. On September 28, 2023, PHYS’s average trading volume was 1.17M shares.

PHYS’s Market Performance

The stock of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) has seen a -2.86% decrease in the past week, with a -2.53% drop in the past month, and a -1.35% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.66% for PHYS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.55% for PHYS stock, with a simple moving average of -2.26% for the last 200 days.

PHYS Trading at -2.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.68%, as shares sank -3.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHYS fell by -2.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.98. In addition, Sprott Physical Gold Trust saw 3.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​