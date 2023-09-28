Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSE: PHYS)’s stock price has decreased by -1.28 compared to its previous closing price of 14.81. However, the company has seen a -2.86% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. ETF Trends reported 2023-09-15 that The consumer price index (CPI) continues to climb, but gold has been maintaining its resiliency in the face of rising inflation. The precious metal is still up about 5% for the year despite the macroeconomic challenges.

Is It Worth Investing in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSE: PHYS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PHYS is 0.11.

The public float for PHYS is 400.42M and currently, short sellers hold a – of that float. On September 28, 2023, PHYS’s average trading volume was 1.17M shares.

PHYS’s Market Performance

The stock of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) has seen a -2.86% decrease in the past week, with a -2.53% drop in the past month, and a -1.35% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.66% for PHYS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.55% for PHYS stock, with a simple moving average of -2.26% for the last 200 days.

PHYS Trading at -2.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.68%, as shares sank -3.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHYS fell by -2.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.98. In addition, Sprott Physical Gold Trust saw 3.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.