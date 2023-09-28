The whole world of gambling is on your smartphone with the Mostbet app - join us!
Spotify Technology S.A.’s (SPOT) Stock: A -3.12% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) has gone down by -1.52% for the week, with a 4.99% rise in the past month and a -4.73% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.08% for SPOT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.12% for SPOT’s stock, with a 14.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SPOT is 1.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SPOT is $158.24, which is $18.05 above the current price. The public float for SPOT is 128.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SPOT on September 28, 2023 was 1.97M shares.

SPOT) stock’s latest price update

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT)’s stock price has plunge by -1.32relation to previous closing price of 153.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.52% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons reported 2023-09-28 that Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co. analyst Brian White downgraded audio streamer Spotify to Neutral from Buy. The stock has doubled this year.

SPOT Trading at 1.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares surge +0.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPOT fell by -2.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +92.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $156.68. In addition, Spotify Technology S.A. saw 92.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SPOT

Equity return is now at value -43.59, with -12.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

