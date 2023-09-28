Spotify Technology S.A.’s (SPOT) Stock: A -3.12% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) has gone down by -1.52% for the week, with a 4.99% rise in the past month and a -4.73% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.08% for SPOT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.12% for SPOT’s stock, with a 14.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SPOT is 1.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SPOT is $158.24, which is $18.05 above the current price. The public float for SPOT is 128.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SPOT on September 28, 2023 was 1.97M shares.

SPOT) stock’s latest price update

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT)’s stock price has plunge by -1.32relation to previous closing price of 153.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.52% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons reported 2023-09-28 that Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co. analyst Brian White downgraded audio streamer Spotify to Neutral from Buy. The stock has doubled this year.

SPOT Trading at 1.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares surge +0.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPOT fell by -2.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +92.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $156.68. In addition, Spotify Technology S.A. saw 92.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SPOT

Equity return is now at value -43.59, with -12.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.