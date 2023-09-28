Sonos Inc (SONO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.88.

The public float for SONO is 119.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.99% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SONO on September 28, 2023 was 1.90M shares.

SONO) stock’s latest price update

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO)’s stock price has plunge by 0.00relation to previous closing price of 12.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.76% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-01 that Investments in technology solutions that enhance communications experience are likely to aid the Zacks Audio Video Production industry participants like Sony Corporation (SONY), Sonos (SONO) and LiveOne (LVO). Stiff competition from low-priced device importers is a concern.

SONO’s Market Performance

Sonos Inc (SONO) has experienced a -4.76% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.62% drop in the past month, and a -19.59% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.41% for SONO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.84% for SONO’s stock, with a -27.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SONO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SONO stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for SONO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SONO in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $20 based on the research report published on September 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SONO Trading at -13.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SONO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares sank -9.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SONO fell by -4.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.18. In addition, Sonos Inc saw -25.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SONO starting from Spence Patrick, who sale 45,000 shares at the price of $13.41 back on Sep 20. After this action, Spence Patrick now owns 925,869 shares of Sonos Inc, valued at $603,446 using the latest closing price.

Bouvat-Merlin Maxime, the Chief Product Officer of Sonos Inc, sale 7,496 shares at $14.08 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Bouvat-Merlin Maxime is holding 21,681 shares at $105,531 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SONO

Equity return is now at value -6.99, with -3.73 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sonos Inc (SONO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.