SomaLogic Inc (SLGC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 as "overweight," 1 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SomaLogic Inc (SLGC) is $5.00, which is $13.91 above the current market price. The public float for SLGC is 152.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.55% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SLGC on September 28, 2023 was 923.68K shares.

SLGC stock's latest price update

The stock price of SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ: SLGC) has dropped by 0.00 compared to previous close of 2.34. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-22 that Beam Therapeutics is pioneering a promising type of gene editing. Recursion Pharmaceuticals is harnessing AI to improve drug discovery.

SLGC’s Market Performance

SomaLogic Inc (SLGC) has experienced a 2.18% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 16.42% rise in the past month, and a 5.41% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.30% for SLGC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.37% for SLGC’s stock, with a -10.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLGC stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for SLGC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SLGC in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $2.50 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SLGC Trading at 6.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.90%, as shares surge +13.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLGC rose by +2.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.26. In addition, SomaLogic Inc saw -6.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SLGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-171.71 for the present operating margin

+55.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for SomaLogic Inc stands at -111.77. The total capital return value is set at -28.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.55. Equity return is now at value -25.16, with -22.20 for asset returns.

Based on SomaLogic Inc (SLGC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.80. Total debt to assets is 0.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.39.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SomaLogic Inc (SLGC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.