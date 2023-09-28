Should You Invest in Talos Energy Inc (TALO) Now?

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE: TALO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for TALO is at 2.20. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TALO is $21.00, which is $3.43 above the current market price. The public float for TALO is 113.16M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.50% of that float. The average trading volume for TALO on September 28, 2023 was 1.76M shares.

TALO) stock’s latest price update

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE: TALO)’s stock price has increased by 3.25 compared to its previous closing price of 16.33. However, the company has seen a 4.46% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-08 that The headline numbers for Talos Energy (TALO) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended June 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

TALO’s Market Performance

Talos Energy Inc (TALO) has seen a 4.46% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.12% gain in the past month and a 23.97% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.48% for TALO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.90% for TALO’s stock, with a 6.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TALO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TALO stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for TALO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TALO in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $21 based on the research report published on April 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TALO Trading at 2.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TALO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares sank -0.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TALO rose by +4.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.71. In addition, Talos Energy Inc saw -10.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TALO starting from BCC EnVen Investments (S), L.P, who sale 25,003 shares at the price of $13.47 back on Jun 05. After this action, BCC EnVen Investments (S), L.P now owns 15,120,372 shares of Talos Energy Inc, valued at $336,790 using the latest closing price.

BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER, LL, the 10% Owner of Talos Energy Inc, sale 25,003 shares at $13.47 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER, LL is holding 15,120,372 shares at $336,790 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TALO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.56 for the present operating margin

+52.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Talos Energy Inc stands at +23.12. The total capital return value is set at 39.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.86. Equity return is now at value 24.11, with 9.30 for asset returns.

Based on Talos Energy Inc (TALO), the company’s capital structure generated 65.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.70. Total debt to assets is 25.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Talos Energy Inc (TALO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.