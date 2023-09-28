Should You Invest in Sunoco LP (SUN) Now?

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SUN is at 1.27. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SUN is $50.38, which is -$1.65 below the current market price. The public float for SUN is 54.50M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.18% of that float. The average trading volume for SUN on September 28, 2023 was 155.40K shares.

SUN) stock’s latest price update

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN)’s stock price has increased by 8.66 compared to its previous closing price of 47.31. However, the company has seen a 8.31% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-21 that This top-performing company not only provides an above-average yield, but also recently hit a 52-week high.

SUN’s Market Performance

SUN’s stock has risen by 8.31% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.18% and a quarterly rise of 17.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.89% for Sunoco LP The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.05% for SUN stock, with a simple moving average of 14.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SUN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for SUN by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SUN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $47 based on the research report published on December 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SUN Trading at 12.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.51% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares surge +13.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUN rose by +9.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.59. In addition, Sunoco LP saw 19.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.67 for the present operating margin

+4.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunoco LP stands at +1.54. The total capital return value is set at 14.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.25. Equity return is now at value 28.80, with 4.16 for asset returns.

Based on Sunoco LP (SUN), the company’s capital structure generated 437.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.39. Total debt to assets is 60.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 435.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 35.66 and the total asset turnover is 4.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sunoco LP (SUN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.