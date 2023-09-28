Should You Invest in Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Now?

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for PFGC is at 1.37.

The public float for PFGC is 151.70M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.53% of that float. The average trading volume for PFGC on September 28, 2023 was 891.00K shares.

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.01 in relation to its previous close of 58.46. However, the company has experienced a -1.91% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-18 that Performance Food Group’s (PFGC) fiscal fourth-quarter results reflect strong independent organic case growth, double-digit gross profit growth and a strong cash flow.

PFGC’s Market Performance

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) has experienced a -1.91% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.25% drop in the past month, and a -1.67% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.75% for PFGC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.10% for PFGC’s stock, with a -0.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFGC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PFGC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for PFGC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $66 based on the research report published on June 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PFGC Trading at -2.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares sank -5.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFGC fell by -1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.15. In addition, Performance Food Group Company saw 1.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFGC starting from Hagerty Patrick T., who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $61.85 back on Aug 29. After this action, Hagerty Patrick T. now owns 159,035 shares of Performance Food Group Company, valued at $123,700 using the latest closing price.

Hagerty Patrick T. sale 2,000 shares at $59.76 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that Hagerty Patrick T. is holding 147,790 shares at $119,520 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.